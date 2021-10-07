Chicago P.D. cast: Jon Beavers joins show as Halstead’s Army buddy

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. cast added some new faces for the episode called The One Next to Me.

It was time to look into the past of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Chicago P.D. fans were about to meet some people from his past.

As NBC had hinted at with the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 3, a former Army colleague of Halstead’s was going to be implicated in a deadly blast. And it meant that he was going to come to Halstead for some help.

After taking a back seat for most of the first two episodes of the season, this meant that Halstead would get a lot of screen time with the new faces.

We did get to see Halstead during an important moment in the Chicago P.D. season premiere when he proposed to Upton, but the beginning of the season had focused on the search for Roy and Burgess trying to get back on her feet.

Who plays Halstead’s Army buddy on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Actor Jon Beavers joined the Chicago P.D. cast in a big way for the episode debuting on October 6. He was one of the faces who popped up in the Chicago P.D. promo for the week and he has also been sharing stuff on social media about his appearance.

Below is one of those posts that he made, which provides some behind-the-scenes images with Beavers in character for his time on Chicago P.D.

“Had the absolute time of my life getting to work with @jesseleesoffer @spiridakos and the rest of the really incredible cast of @nbcchicagopd 💪🕶💪 Don’t miss tonight’s episode written by the one and only Scott Gold and directed by the brilliant,” he wrote on the post that included four images.

Jon Beavers credits before joining Chicago P.D. cast

Among the acting credits for Jon Beavers, the role he might be best known for now is that of Jake on Animal Kingdom.

Before Animal Kingdom, Beavers was also recognized quite a bit for his starring role on the Nickelodeon show, The Fresh Beat Band. He played Twist on the show and he became a bit famous for the role.

Since then, he has appeared on an episode of a few different shows, including NCIS on CBS. But after this episode of Chicago P.D., he is going to be remembered for his time on One Chicago as well.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.