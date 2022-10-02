Chicago Med’s new episode to be packed with tension

Dr. Daniel Charles will clash with his fellow on Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 3. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 3 suggests that “tensions are rising” at the hospital.

And the TV promo for the new episode called Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War certainly echoes that sentiment.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, viewers got to meet the new interns that are going to be working on staff. There was a lot of chaos involved, with one intern bucking authority and another coming off as under-trained.

Bringing on these new characters was necessary because two main people left the Chicago Med cast. These aren’t the first main characters to leave the show abruptly, and they likely won’t be the last.

In the next episode, we will see many more scenes involving Dr. Daniel Charles and his new psychiatry fellow, Dr. Nellie Cuevas.

Dr. Cuevas had a few scenes in the Chicago Med season premiere, but now she will become a more prevalent character.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 3 synopsis

“Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery,” reads the full synopsis for the upcoming new episode of Chicago Med.

Many doctors will be butting heads during the new installment, but that seems to come with the territory for new people getting their start at Med.

Chicago Med TV promo for Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the October 5 episode of Chicago Med. It will debut at 8/7c that evening, leading into new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on the night.

The episode is Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War, which will likely be stated by someone working on one of the cases. It certainly seems like something that Dr. Charles would say, but we will have to tune in to find out for sure.

More news from the Chicago Med cast

For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, there was some sad news from Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett that she recently shared.

It turns out that Barrett is battling cancer in a real-life story similar to what her character, Maggie, went through on the show.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.