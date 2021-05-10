Chicago Med: TV promo for new episode hints at Dr. Archer going too far

Dr. Dean Archer is a new character on the Chicago Med cast for Season 6. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast added Dr. Dean Archer this season to provide the show with some drama, and it seems we are heading straight for some intense situations.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, we saw Archer try to pressure April Sexton into doing a procedure that nurses cannot do at the hospital. It seemed to be retribution for Dr. Choi siding with a suggestion that April had made on how to treat a patient.

It’s obvious that Archer will have to be watched very closely in upcoming episodes, and the promo for Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 14, suggests he is ready to cross another line. But does he do it?

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

We are running out of new episodes for the One Chicago shows this spring, with only three more slated to debut before the long summer hiatus. And it looks like the writers and producers are ramping up the drama to make sure we tune in.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 14 promo

Below is the Chicago Med promo that NBC is currently airing for the episode called A Red Pill, A Blue Pill. In it, we see a patient who feels that people are conspiring against him, and Dr. Archer has some succinct words that he uses when preparing to treat him.

This new episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 12, taking us one step closer to the Chicago Med season finale coming up toward the end of May.

There is also a high likelihood that we will see another appearance from the new Chicago Med character that just debuted on the last episode.

The new character Vanessa Taylor just showed up (played by Asjha Cooper on the Chicago Med cast now), and this is the long-lost daughter that Maggie revealed she had to give up. Vanessa will be prevalent as the rest of Season 6 plays out, and it sets the stage for some storylines that could play out in Season 7.

Yes, Chicago Med Season 7 has already been ordered by NBC, so there are a lot more new episodes slated to debut in the 2021-2022 television season. That new season could begin at the end of September 2021 or early in the month of October.

Full synopsis for Chicago Med episode called A Red Pill, A Blue Pill

The full synopsis for the May 12 episode of Chicago Med is shared below.

“Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED, and Maggie keeps a careful eye on one of them; Manning, whose mom’s health takes another decline, tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her.”

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.