Chicago Med cast spoilers: A new actress joins the show after latest exit

Someone new will be roaming around the ED on Chicago Med. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast is adding a new actress as Season 6 episodes continue to play out on NBC. This casting news comes with some intriguing Chicago Med spoilers, as the new addition also has ties to another character on the show.

Actress Asjha Cooper (All American, Snowfall) plays a new recurring character who will be featured on the Chicago Med cast very soon. According to TVLine, she is going to be playing an accelerated med student named Vanessa Taylor.

There were hints that something like this would be coming soon on the show, especially after Maggie proposed that Med expand the hospital’s Emergency Department training program. And expand they shall, it seems.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Friendly, warm and intelligent, Vanessa is the youngest person in her class. Driven and passionate, she has worked hard all her life to get to where she is. The character also has a surprise connection to one of the show’s nurses,” reads the description for this new character.

Readers might have to guess which nurse is tied to the character of Vanessa Taylor. But two guesses for the connection that are getting plenty of traction are April Sexton and Maggie Lockwood.

As for the latest exit from the show, we saw another character leave on the last episode of Chicago Med.

When does Asjha Cooper join the Chicago Med cast?

The first episode of Chicago Med that Asjha Cooper will be seen on is called What a Tangled Web We Weave (Season 6, Episode 13). According to the Chicago Med schedule of episodes, that one will air on Wednesday, April 28.

ICYMI: #ChicagoMed Casts #AllAmerican Vet Asjha Cooper as Med Student With Surprise Connection to [Spoiler] (Exclusive) https://t.co/ectL4Rrrwn — TVLine.com (@TVLine) April 13, 2021

Who is Asjha Cooper on the Chicago Med cast?

Before joining One Chicago, Asjha Cooper has appeared in a number of other projects. Most recently, she has been seen as Kia Williams on All American. She also has a film coming out soon called There’s Someone Inside Your House, where she plays the character of Alex.

Her other acting credits include Snowfall (Eva), Everybody Wants Some!! (Sharon), The Fosters (Alison), and Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader (Jessica).

We don’t yet know how many episodes of Chicago Med will feature Cooper, but it’s certainly possible that if the character takes hold in the ED, we may end up seeing her return for Chicago Med Season 7 in the fall.

Along those lines, for fans who don’t already know, NBC already renewed Chicago Med. It means that we are going to get a lot more new episodes of the show over the next few years.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.