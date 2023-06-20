Chicago Med star Jessy Schram got married

Jessy Schram just got married to Sterling Taylor.

“We were looking for a venue that felt unique and out of the ordinary,” Jessy said about their choice to get married inside a huge architectural salvage store.

“One day we stumbled into an antique shop, that’s also a furniture salvage warehouse, and as we walked around we felt the fun and the energy that it brought. It was quirky and different and still romantic,” she told People.

With 113 guests watching, the couple got married on June 18.

The veteran actress currently plays Dr. Hannah Asher on the Chicago Med cast.

Before joining the world of One Chicago, Jessy was also seen on Once Upon a Time as Cinderella, Mad Men as Bonnie Whiteside, and Veronica Mars as Hannah Griffith.

Jessy shares her big day with social media followers

Jessy posted some photos on her Instagram Stories to share the big day with her social media followers,

She wrote “We did a thing” on an image of herself and Sterling on the big day.

Jessy Schram shared a wedding photo. Pic credit: @jschramer/Instagram

Jessy also shared another photo showing the happy couple having fun on their wedding day.

An image from Jessy Schram’s wedding. Pic credit: @jschramer/Instagram

Chicago Med co-stars celebrate the happy couple

Dominic Rains, who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel on the Chicago Med cast, shared a fun wedding photo on his Instagram Story.

Sterling took a picture of that post and loaded it onto his Instagram page.

“And a major congrats to these two on their wedding day,” began the post from Dominic.

Dominic Rains paid his respects to the married couple. Pic credit: @domrains/Instagram

And the image below was shared by another guest at the wedding. They snapped a picture of the couple as they were cutting the cake.

Jessy and Sterling are shown cutting their wedding cake. Pic credit: @sterlingptaylor/Instagram

More news from Chicago Med

The One Chicago shows are on hiatus while the summer months play out.

NBC ordered Chicago Med Season 9 to begin in the fall, with 22 new episodes scheduled to debut.

Problems with production will likely lead to NBC postponing the new season of Chicago Med.

Due to the ongoing Writers Strike and the pending SAG strike, the production of new episodes has been stalled.

And while the hiatus continues, many cast members have taken extravagant vacations.

Stars from Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. just went swinging in the Dead Sea.

And two stars from Chicago P.D. hung out in Rome recently.

