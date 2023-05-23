Chicago Med spoilers: Steven Weber says finale ‘will surprise’ fans

The Chicago Med season finale will be packed with drama.

For most of Season 8, the overarching theme has been the impact of OR 2.0 on the hospital.

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center turned into a for-profit hospital during recent episodes.

That move has angered many staff members, including Nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett).

Maggie also let Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) know she is seeking employment elsewhere.

Will Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) run the hospital into the ground?

Chicago Med finale details from Steven Weber

Actor Steven Weber plays Dr. Dean Archer on the hit NBC drama, and he has become an integral cog within the ED.

The exit of Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) made Archer even more important to the hospital.

Health issues have plagued him all season and might come to a head in the May 24 episode.

“I wouldn’t say [these storylines] necessarily conclude, but they come to quite a moving and interesting climax,” Steven Weber told NBC Insider.

“One that makes thematic sense and dramatic sense. And the finale will not disappoint,” Weber elaborated about the season finale.

As for where the show will end this fall, Weber provided a nice teaser that should get fans excited.

“[The finale] will surprise audiences who think they know what’s going to happen. They don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s going to be really good, really cool,” Weber stated.

Chicago Med TV promo and episode synopsis

Below is the TV promo Chicago Med is running for the May 24 episode.

It could be a hint that the episode is called Does One Door Close and Another One Open?

“Shocking information threatens Jack Dayton’s surgery and the future of OR 2.0; Archer goes rogue to save a patient in need; Maggie questions her future at Med,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

While unsurprising that Maggie will continue to question her future, viewers may see some movement on that front.

And what about this episode could be shocking? What if Jack Dayton’s surgery leads to him dying due to a problem with OR 2.0?

Previous Chicago Med Season 8 episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Finale week at One Chicago will provide many shocking moments.

The Chicago Fire finale brings back a fan-favorite character as danger comes to Chicago.

And the Chicago P.D. finale threatens to kill off Intelligence members as the case against the Becks takes center stage.

As a reminder, the season finale episodes air on March 24. Then the long summer hiatus begins.

There is also a concern that One Chicago shows will get postponed due to the ongoing Writers Strike.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.