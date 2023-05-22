Chicago P.D. promo reveals explosive season finale

Chicago P.D. wraps up Season 10 with a bang. Yes, that pun is intended.

Details about the Chicago P.D. season finale have been revealed. So has an explosive TV promo.

For most of the second half of this season, Officer Adam Ruzek has been on an undercover assignment with the Becks.

Ruzek worked to get close to Samantha Beck, whose father had nefarious plans for the city of Chicago.

With the final episode of the season, everything may come to a head, and it appears that Adam will try to flip Samantha.

“As Richard Beck’s timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of unprecedented disaster,” reads the full synopsis for the May 24 episode of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 22 TV promo

The new episode of Chicago P.D. is called A Better Place, and it debuts at 10/9c on Wednesday, May 24.

This serves as Season 10, Episode 22 for Chicago P.D., and a cliffhanger may be coming.

Over the years, many cliffhangers have been used by the One Chicago shows to keep fans chatting during the summer.

NBC ordered Chicago P.D. Season 11 for the fall. It means the writers can play around with the storylines.

The TV promo also makes it clear that some members of Intelligence will be at risk simply from the footage in the teaser trailer below.

More news from Chicago P.D.

The network has released several images for the Chicago P.D. season finale, giving a better look at what will happen.

In some of the images, Samantha Beck (played by Caitlin Mehner) is in one of the interrogation rooms at the precinct. Some episode images also feature Sara Bues as ASA Chapman, suggesting Intelligence may have a deal on the table for Samantha.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek and Caitlin Mehner as Samantha Beck on the Chicago P.D. season finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

In this next image, Chapman is shown in an interrogation room next to Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe). It appears to be the opposite side of the room with Ruzek and Beck in it.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and Sara Bues as ASA Chapman in the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Due to the ongoing Writers Strike, Chicago P.D. Season 11 could get postponed. That might be the case for all One Chicago shows.

If the summer hiatus does drag on, fans can stream past seasons of the shows using Peacock.

The cast and crew for Chicago P.D. are already enjoying their time off, and one of the stars just shared a fun throwback photo.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.