Chicago Med spoilers: Season finale storylines are extensive

Chicago Med spoilers for the big season finale come from the TV promo, the episode synopsis, and the early photos that have been released for the big night.

Almost nothing got resolved during Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 21 (from May 18), leaving a lot of room for those stories to get fleshed out during the May 25 finale.

There could also be several cliffhangers ready to greet fans on the final episode of the spring, especially since there is so much going on with each of the characters at Med.

One Chicago fans should definitely tune in for the other shows on May 25, as Chicago Fire is going to feature the return of two big characters, and then Chicago P.D. is going to deal with that huge explosion.

Chicago Med spoilers: A look at season finale storylines

On the Chicago Med TV promo for the season finale, Sharon Goodwin’s daughter is shown having her baby. That was the primary focus of the preview, which also indicates that NBC is holding a lot back about what is going to take place.

What seems obvious is that we are going to see what happens next with Dr. Dylan Scott trying to hide Milena Jovanovic (she revealed her real name is Joe). He has plans to hide her at the apartment building that Dr. Will Halstead is fixing up, and this all sounds like a ripe opportunity for a dramatic standoff at that building as gang members try to track her down.

More from the Chicago Med season finale

Dr. Pamela Blake is also dealing with a health condition that has to be addressed before she can perform surgery again, and Dr. Crockett Marcel was there to help her through it. But he is going to be faced with a difficult choice when she is in surgery during the finale. Could the choice be whether or not to perform a procedure that could hinder her ability to ever operate again?

We are likely going to see more from former Vas-COM rep Jessa Rinaldi, who approached Halstead at the end of the last episode to warn him about testifying. In new images from the Med finale, we see Halstead meeting with Goodwin in her office again, possibly about his testimony and/or backing out of taking the stand.

Dr. Hannah Asher and Halstead are still having trouble with defining their new working relationship, so that could evolve a bit further in the final episode. The finale synopsis states that they are about to clash over a patient who is in need of a kidney transplant.

Chicago Med family drama on finale night

Dr. Daniel Charles still hasn’t told his daughter about the budding romance he has going on with his former psychiatrist, Dr. Richardson. And it appears that they will be doing a double-date with Sharon and her daughter when the daughter (Tara) goes into labor during the season finale.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Dr. Vanessa Taylor is pushing very hard for Nurse Maggie Lockwood to finally reveal who Vanessa’s biological father was. That is another can of worms ready to be opened.

And finally, a new case is going to surface that Dr. Ethan Choi and Dr. Dean Archer are going to be working on. They will have to treat the son of Med’s general counsel, so there is a lot on the line for them in regard to getting it right.

There is a lot of ground to cover during the May 25 Chicago Med season finale (Season 7, Episode 22), but there could be cliffhangers outside of what we already know. Fans should expect a really busy night when the episode called And Now We Come to the End finally arrives.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.