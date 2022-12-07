Chicago Med spoilers: Another character returns for the fall finale

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers revealed by NBC showcase a character returning from the past.

This surprise is going to take place during the fall finale, which serves as Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 9.

Airing on December 7, the noteworthy episode is going to center on the big wedding of Dr. Ethan Choi and Nurse April Sexton.

Recently, some great Chicago Med wedding images were revealed, giving fans a neat look at what’s to come.

This episode has been a long-time coming for the show, with the relationship between Ethan and April going back quite a few years.

When the actress who plays April left the show (Yaya DaCosta), it seemed like the end for the couple. But she returned on the Season 8 premiere to open a new chapter for them.

Chicago Med spoilers about a character returning

Some fans of the show might be able to guess the latest Chicago Med spoilers based on what is taking place during the fall finale episode.

Since this is April’s big day, she needs some family in attendance to help her celebrate. And there is nobody better suited for that role than Noah Sexton, who is played by Roland Buck III.

April’s brother also left Chicago to go out on his own, but he is back in town for the wedding. As shown in the photo below, he also appears to be on very good terms with his new brother-in-law.

It will be great to see the return of Roland Buck III in his familiar role as Noah Sexton.

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi and Roland Buck III as Noah Sexton at the big Chicago Med wedding. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

More spoilers about Chicago Med

For readers who want to jump further ahead, we have some spoilers about the future for Ethan and April. It breaks down what comes next for the couple once they get married on the fall finale.

As a reminder, the Chicago Med fall finale airs on December 7 at 8/7c on NBC. It will be followed by the Chicago Fire fall finale at 9/8c and then the Chicago P.D. fall finale at 10/9c.

There is a big surprise awaiting Chicago Fire fans as well, because a character is making a “shocking return” to the show.

After the December 7 episodes, the shows are going on the winter hiatus. Luckily, the One Chicago return date was already revealed, with the trio of shows returning with new episodes on the first Wednesday of January 2023.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.