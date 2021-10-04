Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 3 promo and synopsis

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 7 continues with an all-new episode on Wednesday night.

This new episode is called Be the Change You Want to See and it is going to allow two of the new doctors (Scott and Hammer) to have very important storylines again.

Scott and Charles had to deal with an emotional case on the last episode of Chicago Med, where a UNICEF worker claimed she had accidentally taken too many sleeping pills. It led to the revelation that their hospital didn’t even have the capabilities to give her the help she needed.

We also met Dr. Joy Yang as she was introduced on the Chicago Med cast. She is treating Sharon, who appears to be having complications with her diabetes.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 3 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 3. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 6, and the episode is called Be the Change You Want to See.

"Scott and Halstead deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission; a wealthy donor makes inappropriate advances toward Hammer; Vanessa, Marcel and Charles try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery."

Chicago Med promo for Be the Change You Want to See

NBC is airing a television commercial for the new episode of Chicago Med that is intended to stir up interest. It is shared below, and no, we do not get to see Dr. Ethan Choi return yet.

Chicago Med Season 7 continues on NBC

The new season of Chicago Med has had to spend a lot of time on character development. At times, it almost feels like a different show than what debuted as the new One Chicago drama a few years ago. Many of the original cast members are gone, forcing the writers to spend a lot of time on storylines that reveal interesting details within the backstories of the new people.

Losing Dr. Natalie Manning and Nurse April Sexton from the mix has definitely pushed the show in some new directions, but maybe that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It will force the show to present some unique content and to provide new character depth that ties the new people to the people who have remained on the Chicago Med cast over the years.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.