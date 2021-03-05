Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 8 TV promo released

Oliver Platt continues to play Dr. Charles on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

A Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 8 TV promo is now airing on NBC, and it gives the episode a much different feel than the synopsis did.

The new Chicago Med episode is called Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons. That was a heavy hint about what was to come, even though the synopsis pointed to it involving a different parent-child combination.

Still, it appears that we are all in for some drama, with the NBC promo hinting that Dr. Will Halstead may still be harboring some feelings for Dr. Natalie Manning. Who here is surprised to hear that?

Guess who isn’t going to be pleased if Will is still interested in Natalie? That’s right. Dr. Crockett Marcel is going to see his blood pressure go pretty high again if the promo is any indication.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC released ahead of the new episode called Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons.

“Ethan hires an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED. A final custody hearing threatens to separate Charles and his daughter. Maggie must make a choice that will change Auggie’s life.”

New Chicago Med TV promo

A quick 15-second television clip has now been released for the new Chicago Med episode and it is shared below.

As we can see, Crockett has an important question for Will when he asks him, “What are you after?”

Does Will even know at this point? It certainly looked like his attention might have been focused on another woman during the last episode, but maybe it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be to get over the lost relationship with Natalie.

More important facets of new episode

In addition to what we saw in the TV promo above, an important subplot of this new episode will involve Dr. Ethan Choi hiring someone from his past to come help with the ED. That’s going to introduce a very recognizable face to the Chicago Med cast – and one that could be around for a number of episodes.

This new episode will debut on Wednesday, March 10 and it’s part of an all-new lineup of shows for One Chicago.

On a new Chicago Fire, Hermann takes a vacation and a new guy comes to work at Firehouse 51 for a spell. Then, to close out the night, a new episode of Chicago P.D. puts Atwater and Ruzek in the middle of a new drama.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.