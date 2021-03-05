Chicago P.D. spoilers: A plot point of new episode, fresh promo released

Chicago P.D. spoilers about Season 8, Episode 8 have been revealed ahead of the show returning to Wednesday nights.

Another brief winter hiatus is about to come to an end for the One Chicago shows, which is going to come as a welcome bit of news for the fans.

And with the return of Chicago P.D. comes a callback to what took place earlier in Season 8. That might be a huge hint for die-hard fans who have yet to miss an episode of the police drama.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 8 is called Protect and Serve and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, March 10.

Below is the synopsis that has been revealed by NBC for Protect and Serve:

“Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station.”

Additional Chicago P.D. spoilers about the plotline

A recent article on TV Line addressed a question about this upcoming episode. A reader asked, “What’s coming up for Chicago P.D.‘s Atwater? Have we really seen the end of his police brutality storyline?”

Writer Matt Webb Mitovich responded by posting, “Ohhhh, far from it. You can expect much more on that front in what I am hearing is a strong episode airing Wednesday, March 10.”

That’s a good follow-up to the synopsis for the episode, giving us more information about what is going to happen with Atwater and Ruzek. It definitely seems like there could be some rogue cops at the center of the situation that the Intelligence members are going to have to face down.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 8 promo

NBC also just released a new TV promo for this upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. and it ramps up the drama between Atwater and Ruzek. It’s a brief clip, but it is shared below ahead of the episode airing on March 10.

New night of One Chicago episodes

All three One Chicago shows are back for new episodes beginning March 10. The night begins with a new actor joining the Chicago Med cast. It is someone from Dr. Choi’s past that might be able to help him get a handle on the stress at work. During the last episode, we saw Choi try to go through gallbladder surgery and return to work on the same day. That didn’t go well at all.

There is also a new episode of Chicago Fire on Wednesday night, with Hermann taking a vacation. It seems like his replacement at Firehouse 51 is going to ruffle some feathers, though, with some drama in store for the team.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.