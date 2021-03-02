Chicago Fire: Escape Route synopsis revealed for new episode

Adriyan Rae has been a good addition to the Chicago Fire cast as Gianna Mackey. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The next new Chicago Fire episode is called Escape Route. This will serve as Season 9, Episode 8 of the show, and NBC has released a full synopsis for the night.

It’s been another long winter hiatus for One Chicago shows, with the breaks seeming even longer due to how few episodes have been filmed this season. And we are now getting far closer to the season finale than we want to be at this point.

When last we saw the Chicago Fire cast in action, a scene was taking place at a neighboring fire station. Sylvie Brett got brave and asked out Greg Grainger on a date.

Grainger is new to Chicago Fire, and he is a firefighter that has appeared in two episodes so far.

We also got to see Gallo acting nervous about his relationship with Mackey – a situation that led him to believe that she liked the danger of getting caught.

When it appeared that Cruz was fine with Gallo and Mackey hanging out, Mackey seemed to back off, leading to Gallo worrying that she was moving on.

The primary focus of Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 7 was the fire at a homeless camp. Severide and Casey jumped into action when they suspected arson, and they ended up solving the case due to some investigating of their own.

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 8 synopsis: Escape Route

Escape Route will air for the first time on Wednesday, March 10. This is the eighth episode from the current season, and it appears that there is more drama on the horizon.

Below we have shared the full synopsis that was released by NBC.

“A call to a familiar location brings back mixed emotions for Severide; Hermann heads out for a vacation; Casey is not thrilled with his replacement.”

More Chicago Fire Season 9 episodes on the way

A new episode of Chicago Fire is also slated to air on March 17, and we expect at least one additional debut before the end of the month.

There is still a lot of ground left to cover in Season 9 before the season finale likely arrives in May, so fans will get to enjoy a lot of new content in winter and spring 2021.

Over at Chicago Med, the cast is going to see a new face debuting on the next new episode. Someone from Dr. Choi’s past will join Chicago Med and possibly show Choi how to deal with the stress that has begun to overwhelm him on the job.

The Chicago P.D. cast will also see a new actor join Intelligence and showcase a new way of doing the job.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.