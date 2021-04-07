Chicago Med cast: James Eckhouse guest stars as Dr. Charles’ patient

Dr. Daniel Charles is played by Oliver Platt on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Actor James Eckhouse joins the Chicago Med cast for a new episode of the show. While Eckhouse will be in the role of a patient for Dr. Daniel Charles, many long-time television viewers will likely recognize him from something else.

For 146 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, Eckhouse played Jim Walsh on the show. He was the father of Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley) and Brenda Walsh (Shannon Doherty) and will likely forever be known for that role.

Eckhouse has also done a lot of additional acting over the years, including appearances on NCIS, CSI, Boston Legal, The Good Wife, Days of Our Lives, and Station 19. Now, he will stop by the Chicago Med cast and interact a lot with actor Oliver Platt (Dr. Charles).

“This week, viewers will see Dr. Charles bonding with a patient very similar to himself. It’s a touching storyline to watch, just as it was fun to film working with the talented Oliver Platt alongside notable guest star James Eckhouse,” director SJ Main Muñoz said about the episode called Letting Go Only to Come Together.

The new episode, which is Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 11, will air for the first time on Wednesday, April 7.

It’s a big night for One Chicago, as all three Chicago-based shows have episodes directed by women. So make sure to tune in for Chicago Med at 8/7c and stick around for new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. as well.

One Chicago season finales coming up quickly

The season finales for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have been announced as airing on Wednesday, May 26. It shows how close we are to the end of the road for the current seasons and that the long summer break is about to begin for One Chicago.

As we have noted before, the great news is that all three Chicago shows have already been picked up for additional seasons. It means that NBC is bringing them all back for more episodes in the fall, so fans aren’t going to have to worry about the future of these programs.

A break in the NBC schedule for One Chicago

There are no new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago P.D. ready to air on April 14. NBC will be re-showing some episodes from February in order to fill the time slots.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.