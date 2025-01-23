Chicago Med cast featured Alicia Coppola as Sloane Hunter

The new Chicago Med episode featured a well-known guest star.

Actress Alicia Coppola was featured as Sloane Hunter during the new installment.

Sloane was a wealthy deal-maker who exuded power and influence, but she was brought to the hospital with severe back pain.

Sloane suffered a near-death experience and turned from someone willing to do anything to get a deal done to someone looking to right the wrongs from her past.

Her case served as a lesson to those around her and the Med staff.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As the story played out during Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10, many viewers tried to place the famous actress.

The episode also featured a story about conjoined twins with Jason Turner as Powell Hughes and Victor Turner as Elijah Hughes. We also met Erin Anderson as Elizabeth “Lizzy” Asher, who plays the sister of Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram).

Who played Sloane Hunter on the Chicago Med cast?

The January 22 Chicago Med episode introduced viewers to Alicia Coppola as Sloane Hunter.

Alicia has recently been seen on multiple-episode arcs of Law & Order as Attorney Audrey Keller, All Rise as Wanda Taylor, 9-1-1 as Carrie Walsh, and NCIS: Los Angeles as FBI Agent Lisa Rand.

The veteran actress was also seen as Sue on Shameless, AUSA Meghan Conway on Empire, and Blood & Treasure as Dr. Ana Castillo.

But long-time soap opera fans likely know her from some other roles. She starred on The Young and the Restless for 30 episodes as Dr. Meredith Gates and was on 128 episodes of Another World as Lorna Devon.

Now, she has added a One Chicago drama to her long list of television appearances.

Below is an interview where she speaks about a short film she recently wrote and directed.

More news from the One Chicago shows

A TV promo for the massive One Chicago crossover was released. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. converge for a three-hour event.

Here’s a breakdown of each episode of the 2025 crossover. It’s important to note that the night begins with Chicago Fire before transitioning into a new Chicago Med episode. Some details might be considered spoilers.

A Chicago P.D. star recently had a secret baby. The shocking revelation came after the actress who plays Detective Kim Burgess missed the first two episodes of Season 12. But it turns out that she had a very good reason.

#OnThisDay in 1994, Alicia Coppola last appeared as Lorna Devon, ending a 3 year run #AW #AnotherWorld



Shoutout to Alicia Coppola!!! https://t.co/4xYS2mn91K pic.twitter.com/Mi6wuEcZ82 — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) January 12, 2024

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.