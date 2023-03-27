Chicago Med cast: Brian Tee hints at never coming back

Brian Tee returned to Chicago Med for the latest episode of the show.

As the director, Brian was behind the camera instead of in front.

For years, Brian starred as Dr. Ethan Choi, an essential part of the ED.

But in the final new episode of 2022, Brian left the show to spend more time with his family.

Ahead of Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 16 debuting, Brian made a social media post suggesting he is done with the show.

While “never” might seem like a long time, Brian may have officially closed this chapter of his life.

Is Brian Tee done with Chicago Med?

“That’s a wrap… different role, same show. Was an honor and privilege to work with all of you in front and now behind the camera. Much love to the cast and especially the crew for making this such an incredible experience,” Brian Tee wrote in an Instagram post.

It wasn’t the kind message he left for the show that is notable, but rather one of the hashtags he went with.

In addition to a hashtag for One Chicago, Brian wrote “#OneLastTime” on the post.

That does seem to be an impactful statement, suggesting he won’t be on the set of Chicago Med again.

Still, when Chicago Med eventually reaches the end, it would be good to see stars from the past return for cameos.

To watch episodes of Chicago Med that featured Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi, they are all available for streaming on Peacock. That’s also where past episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. can be found during downtime at NBC.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.