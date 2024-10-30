Chicago Fire’s next episode has a dramatic TV promo and synopsis: Here are all the details

Chicago Fire returns with an all-new episode following the short break at One Chicago.

The Chicago shows on Wednesday, October 30, were all repeats. NBC chose to re-air the season premieres for its hit dramas.

While it may seem early for a break in the new season, this is how things work, as there aren’t even episodes to air a new one every week.

Chicago Fire Season 13 has been one of change. Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) now runs Firehouse 51 with a unique style.

We have much more to learn about Pascal’s background, including why he left Miami and returned to Chicago.

Many Chicago Fire fans still miss Chief Wallace Boden (formerly played by Eamonn Walker). But he is still alive in the One Chicago universe, so maybe he could pop up as a guest star soon.

Firefighter Sam Carver (played by Jake Lockett) is also spiraling. After feeling like Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) didn’t share his feelings, Carver turned to a former flame. And she may be burning him out.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 6 synopsis

“Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 6.

This new episode is Birds of Prey and debuts on Wednesday, November 6.

Fire Cop (Kelly Severide’s nickname) is back as he comes across a case that needs investigating. But Pascal is against it. Why? Tune in to find out.

The TV promo for Chicago Fire on November 6

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for the new Chicago Fire episode. We are finally going to see Pascal and Severide square off. This promo makes the altercation look pretty intense.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.