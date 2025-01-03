Chicago Fire winter premiere details: Severide returns, Mouch in action, and

Chicago Fire is finally back with new episodes.

The long winter hiatus has ended and Chicago Fire Season 13 continues on Wednesday, January 8.

The winter premiere is the ninth episode of the season, and it’s called A Favor.

It’s great news that NBC is returning to regular programming following the holiday break.

It’s also exciting that January 2025 is packed with new content for the One Chicago shows.

When we last saw the Chicago Fire cast, Christopher Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) and Randy “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) were taking tests to get promoted.

Herrmann has his eyes on the former seat of Chief Wallace Boden, while Mouch wants to become a lieutenant before he retires.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9 synopsis

“Cruz’s past comes back to haunt him; Severide prepares to teach an arson class at the academy; Mouch searches for a victim’s next of kin,” reads the full synopsis for the Chicago Fire winter premiere.

Below is an image of Mouch in action during the new episode. As a reminder, Chicago Fire’s new episode arrives on January 8.

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

Kelly Severide returns to Firehouse 51

The Chicago Fire fall finale was missing Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney). The firefighter was not in the last episode but is back for the winter premiere.

“Severide’s got some fire inspection boondoggle in Michigan,” Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) told Tony (Anthony Ferraris) and Capp (Randy Flagler) in the fall finale.

Later, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) told Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) that Severide was doing “good” in Michigan before she said, “He’s decided to come back a little early, which, of course, I’m happy about.”

“Early” has arrived, as Severide immediately has an episode with a primary storyline.

Below is an early image of Severide from the winter premiere. It’s not an action shot, but having Severide back is good.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

