Chicago Fire TV promo for next new episode released

A new episode of Chicago Fire will feature Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A new episode of Chicago Fire will be debuting on Wednesday night, and NBC is airing a promo for it.

Some drama is coming to Firehouse 51, which we knew from the synopsis, but the promo shared below also introduces a new face to the crew.

At the end of the last episode of Chicago Fire, we saw as Sylvie Brett went to the other firehouse and asked out Greg Grainger. Brett was urged on by Stella Kidd and is ready to dip her toe in the dating pool again.

Matt Casey doesn’t know about the situation yet, but based on this new Chicago Fire promo, he is about to find out in the most awkward way possible for a firefighter — in his own house.

Chicago Fire Escape Route TV promo

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 8 is called Escape Route and the promo airing on NBC is shared below:

It looks like Casey will get a chance to share his real feelings with Brett during this new episode, but will he instead turn that emotion into anger toward Grainger?

It sounds pretty plausible based on the track record we have seen from him in the past.

The new episode’s synopsis also hints at a callback for Severide and some potential humor with Hermann finally taking a vacation.

Below is the full Chicago Fire synopsis for Escape Route:

“A call to a familiar location brings back mixed emotions for Severide; Hermann heads out for a vacation; Casey is not thrilled with his replacement.”

More new episodes from One Chicago Wednesday

The new episode of Chicago Fire is set to debut on Wednesday, March 10 at 9/8c on NBC. It’s going to be a full night of shows for One Chicago, beginning with an all-new Chicago Med and closing out with a tense new episode of Chicago P.D.

The Chicago Med cast will get a new character in this new episode, with someone from Dr. Choi’s past coming back to help him in the ED.

Based on what we saw last week, with Choi collapsing in the ED after he tried to come back to work right after gallbladder surgery, he could certainly use an assist.

Then, the Chicago P.D. cast is going to be faced with some drama involving Atwater. It seems that his storyline from earlier in the season will be addressed again during an exciting night of the show.

Just a couple of pen pals having a moment. pic.twitter.com/ECJ7dx6elQ — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 5, 2021

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.