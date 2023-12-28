Chicago Fire synopsis for Season 12 premiere revealed

Chicago Fire Season 12 debuts this winter on NBC.

NBC renewed the hit Chicago-based drama early, so work resumed after the Hollywood strikes ended.

The downside to the strikes is that the episode count for Chicago Fire Season 12 was cut.

The One Chicago season premieres air on Wednesday, January 17. It’s a big night for the network.

Fans might want to re-watch the season finales from last spring before the new episodes arrive. There were some big cliffhangers.

Some casting changes are also ahead for Chicago Fire fans this winter.

Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 1, synopsis

Below is the episode synopsis for the Chicago Fire season premiere. It debuts on Wednesday, January 17, at 9/8c. It includes potential spoilers.

“An arson case tests Kidd and Severide’s relationship. Firehouse 51 is forced to share its space with Firehouse 17. Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter,” reads the full synopsis for the first Season 12 episode.

The synopsis clarifies that Kelly Severide is a plot point. His wife (Stella Kidd) left Firehouse 51 to track him down last spring. Now, it appears that he is back.

The second part of the synopsis hints that the people of Firehouse 51 have to share their space again. Does something happen to Firehouse 17?

“Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter” is the final plot point from the synopsis. What that means may have to wait for the episode to debut.

Fans also want to find out what happens to Mouch. He was injured on a call to end Season 11.

Spoilers from Chicago Fire Season 12

The Chicago Fire showrunner teased some spoilers, including a tease about that important Brettsey scene from Season 11.

Notable casting changes are also coming to Chicago Fire this winter.

Alberto Rosende confirmed that he has exited the Chicago Fire cast. He played firefighter Blake Gallo for about four years, but his final episode is the Season 12 premiere.

Paramedic Sylvie Brett is also leaving Firehouse 51. Actress Kara Killmer’s run on the show is at an end. The producers have not revealed when her final episode airs on NBC.

A new firefighter has been revealed. Fans will see him for the first time on Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 2. The producers have made it sound like he will have an exciting entrance to the hit NBC drama.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the final episode of Season 11.

Chicago Fire debuts on Wednesday, January 17, at 9/8c on NBC.