Chicago Fire spoilers: Another major character is leaving Chicago

Shocking news has come from the Chicago Fire showrunner.

During a season of change, showrunner Andrea Newman has dropped another bomb.

It has been reported that another major character is “heading out of Chicago.”

This news comes on the heels of Alberto Rosende ending his run as firefighter Blake Gallo.

Gallo stopped by Firehouse 51 on the season premiere to say his goodbyes, and then he moved to Michigan to spend time with family.

The show has also begun counting down the days to when paramedic Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) moves away.

Who is leaving Chicago Fire during the January 31 episode?

“[Stella] Kidd isn’t the only one who was rocked by Severide’s disappearance last year,” showrunner Andrea Newman teased Parade.

Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) was upset when her husband, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), vanished during Season 11. Severide went to take part in an arson program but left that program in Alabama to join a task force. Kidd then had to chase him down.

Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) had to step up and fill Severide’s shoes during the absence. It was a tough ask of the long-time firefighter, but he enjoyed his time in charge. During the latest episode, Cruz told Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) that he wanted to lead his own team.

“Cruz sacrificed a lot when he stepped up as acting lieutenant for his mentor and friend. Now Severide has to figure out a way to make things right, or Cruz will move on,” Andrea added.

“Some major decisions will be made by all three characters—Kidd, Severide and Cruz—in episode 3, and by the end of it, one of them will be heading out of Chicago,” the showrunner added dramatically.

Stella Kidd appears in many press images for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 4. This likely guarantees she is sticking around. That leaves it to Kelly Severide or Joe Cruz to leave Chicago on January 31. Tune in to find out what happens.

More spoilers and news from Chicago Fire

The person replacing Sylvie Brett has been revealed. Brett is leaving Chicago to move to Portland with Matthew Casey. She plans to marry him and set down roots in Oregon.

Actor Jesse Spencer returns to Chicago Fire as Casey. This is great news for the fans.

Previous Chicago Fire spoilers revealed the Brettsey plans will go awry. The upcoming wedding has roadblocks, and the showrunner heavily hinted at big problems for Casey and Brett.

