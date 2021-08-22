Chicago Fire rumors: Could Brittany Baker return to cause chaos with Severide and Kidd relationship?

Kelly Severide appears to have found happiness with Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Fire rumors present an interesting wrinkle to a future storyline if actress Serinda Swan gets her way. She hopes to find a way to return to the Chicago Fire and present a bit of drama through a story arc involving Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

Swan played Brittany Baker, who die-hard fans of the show should recognize as the wife Severide acquired in Vegas during Season 3 of the show. Severide spoke about her briefly after meeting Kidd, revealing that the short marriage had been annulled.

“[I]would be down for [Brittany] to just randomly show up one season and mess things up a bit for him again,” Swan said during a new interview that she did with TV Line.

But first, Chicago Fire fans need to find out if Severide even survived that boat rescue that left him and the rest of his team trapped underwater during the Season 9 finale. If he does survive, then the Severide-Kidd wedding could come up at some point during Season 10.

Why did Serinda Swan leave the Chicago Fire cast?

“[I] had to exit so fast because I had to go off to the next season of Graceland, that not everything was tied up properly,” Swan elaborated when she addressed questions about why she only appeared in four episodes as a member of the Chicago Fire cast.

She also says that people still ask her about the turn she made during Season 3 of the hit One Chicago show and that she would definitely be down for returning and causing some drama between the two firefighters.

It doesn’t appear that there are any plans for the Chicago Fire writers to include Brittany in a Season 10 episode, but things could change, especially with Swan stating that she is up to the task.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Season 10

We have some Chicago Fire spoilers here from Season 10 of the show. It reveals who is on set filming new episodes, meaning that we know who likely survived that huge cliffhanger. It also showcases a storyline that is likely to take place during the upcoming episodes.

The new season of Chicago Fire is approaching very quickly, and with it, an epic crossover of the One Chicago shows is getting teased by the showrunner. That could end up taking place within the first few episodes of the fall.

The Chicago Fire season premiere finally arrives on Wednesday, September 22, and it looks to be a really exciting night for all three Chicago-based shows. Make sure not to miss any of the first few episodes because they are supposed to be building up to Chicago Fire Episode 200.

There is also still enough time before the Chicago Fire return date for fans to go back and re-watch what took place in Season 9. As a reminder, we saw Kidd get a promotion, Casey and Brett get past their issues, and Severide finally proposes to Kidd.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.