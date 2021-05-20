Chicago Fire: The one with all the ships sailing

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

It was episode 15 of Season 9 of Chicago Fire last night and it was one amazing episode.

What was that episode? Did all the fanfics suddenly decide to come to life on my screen? Is that what happened?

I am definitely not complaining; I am just in awe of how it all came together in forty-two minutes for the two major ships of Chicago Fire. A Stellaride proposal and a Brettsey love declaration in the space of a single episode? What is life? Are all the shippers okay?

And that begs the question, if they’re giving us all the happiness and unicorns and rainbows on the penultimate episode of the season, does that mean they’re going to make us suffer in the finale? I’d say the odds are not in our favor in that regard.

Joe and the millionaire offer

When Squad 3 goes out on a call to rescue a guy that was trapped in a small airplane dangling from the top of a building, Joe thought it was going to be just another ordinary day. He and Chloe have a baby boy on the way and they’re getting a new home together. Everything was splendid.

And then he made a fantastic rescue and the guy he saved from the plane was very, very impressed. Joe went about his day and on his next shift, that same guy shows up at the Firehouse to give him a thank you present. Up until then, everything is business as usual, and Joe accepts the gift.

But then the guy says he looked him up on the internet and found out about the Slamigan. He’s a venture capital investor and he wants to fund Joe’s business to take it to the next level. He wants to make Joe a millionaire.

Was that borderline stalkerish or what?

Joe is super excited at first. This is his chance to make some serious money and provide for his family. He has a baby on the way — it’s a fantastic opportunity. But then he realizes he would have to quit the CFD and give this new adventure his full attention.

The guy tells Joe that he would be traveling and presenting his product all over the country. He would be rich in no time!

And that’s the deal-breaker for him. He loves being a firefighter. He wants to be there for his family. No money in the world is going to make him give that up.

But when he says that to Mr. Investor, the guy just does not know how to take no for an answer. And that’s when things start to get weird. Mr. Investor suddenly starts threatening Joe and even approaches Chloe. It’s awful. It only ends when Joe decides to take matters into his own hands and give the stalker guy a piece of his mind to make him back off once and for all.

The one with all the fanfic

We had a proposal and a love declaration in the same episode, friends. What is life?

No, seriously, what was that? Was I suddenly watching fanfic come to life on my screen? Is this real life? Did that really happen? Are the Brettsey and Stellaride shippers okay?

After Stella passed her lieutenant exam, Boden tells Casey and Severide that, unfortunately, they don’t have a spot for a new lieutenant at Firehouse 51. So Severide and Casey make it their mission to find a good house for Stella, which I’m pretty sure will amount to nothing because Kidd is not leaving, and they’ll find a way to keep her at 51.

But at the beginning of the episode, Kelly gets cold feet about proposing to Stella, especially with all the changes in her life. That all changes, though, when they get called to a structure fire and Stella and Severide get trapped inside the burning building with no way out.

Kelly realizes at that moment he doesn’t want to live without her another moment, so he gets down on one knee right then and there and proposes.

In the middle of a freaking fire. I am not kidding.

It was straight out of fanfic. They are getting married. Finally.

And then there was Casey, who finally, finally, decided to do something about his feelings for Brett. They were trying for a tentative reapproximation, but when Gabby calls the Firehouse to congratulate Mouch on his medal, she asks to talk to Casey. The problem is that he gets that message while he and Brett are talking, so all the insecurities that Sylvie has about them rear their ugly head once again.

It all gets much worse when Matt tells her that he and Gabby agreed to talk more later. Sylvie obviously thinks this means they’re going to get back together, but the complete opposite happens.

Casey finally gets his head out of his ass and tells Brett in no uncertain terms that he is completely in love with her.

I was screaming at my screen through that entire scene for Sylvie to do something, to kiss him, anything, but she just stood there in shock and watched him walk away.

The ball is in your court now, Brett. Do something!

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8C on NBC.