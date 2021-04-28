Chicago Fire next episode: Don’t Hang Up on Season 9, Episode 13

Miranda Rae Mayo plays Stella Kidd and the new episode of Chicago Fire will feature her. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Fire is called Don’t Hang Up and the TV promo makes it pretty obvious why the writers went with that title.

When Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 13 debuts, it will feature Stella Kidd trying to save a mysterious caller and her brother. The TV promo shared below definitely indicates that there are some tense moments in store for viewers.

“A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd to help save her and her brother; the firehouse helps Cruz get ready for fatherhood,” reads the episode synopsis for May 5.

NBC won’t be airing any of the One Chicago shows during the end of April – saving a lot of important storylines to be resolved with a string of new content in the month of May.

On the last episode of Chicago Fire, we learned some great news about firefighter Matthew Casey. The symptoms he was feeling were tied to a concussion and a shoulder injury, so he has been cleared to return to work and possibly get a relationship going with Sylvie Brett.

Casey and Brett definitely had a moment that will have to be addressed again later, which followed a fight that Brett had with Grainger earlier in the episode. Could the relationship that fans have been waiting to see finally get off the ground?

Chicago Fire TV promo for Don’t Hang Up

Below is the Chicago Fire TV promo for the episode that will debut on Wednesday, May 5. It will serve as Season 9, Episode 13 of the show and begin the countdown of new May episodes until the big One Chicago season finale night.

More to come from Chicago Fire Season 9

With the current season of Chicago Fire starting to wrap up, showrunner Derek Haas has been revealing little tidbits about what’s to come. We have an article that breaks down some Chicago Fire spoilers for anyone who wants to read ahead a little bit.

The good news is that no matter what happens during the finale at the end of May, Chicago Fire Season 10 is coming in the fall. It means that even if there is a memorable cliffhanger, viewers are going to get some resolution when the show returns with new episodes. NBC already ordered up Season 10, showing how successful One Chicago Wednesdays continue to be for the network.

As for those dramatic scenes from Chicago Fire cast members Casey, Brett, and Grainger? The video clip below is worth re-watching before the next episode of the show debuts. A lot of new doors have been opened up on the show, but will Casey and Brett decide to go through any of them?

Or maybe something bigger is going to happen in the final four episodes of the season that causes them to permanently press pause on a relationship. Stay tuned Chi-hards; things are about to get really interesting.

This kind of news is just too good. 😭 pic.twitter.com/9WSt8E3CeL — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 26, 2021

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.