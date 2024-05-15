Chicago Fire features a special guest star on new episode

A surprise guest star pops up for the latest Chicago Fire episode.

With only a few episodes left in Season 12, the summer hiatus is coming up too quickly.

But before the show takes its long break, two episodes are left to debut on May 15 and May 22.

Here is a link to details on the big Chicago Fire season finale. It features someone else exiting the show as a full-time character.

But before the finale night arrives, a new episode called Under Pressure will feature an intriguing guest star on May 15.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call. Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record. Cruz and Chloe’s marriage problems come to a head,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 12.

Who is guest starring on Chicago Fire’s new episode?

Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block is guest-starring on the May 15 episode of Chicago Fire.

According to Joey, he plays someone from a rival firehouse and shared some fun images from the Chicago Fire set.

“Surprise! Had a blast repping a rival firehouse with these good people on @NBCOneChicago fans: tune in to see me in the role of “Lorenzo” on #ChicagoFire this Wednesday at 9/8c on @NBC!” Joey captioned an Instagram post.

The post included three images – one featuring most of the Chicago Fire cast and many extras.

An intense promo from Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 12

Below is the TV promo for the May 15 episode of Chicago Fire. While Joey McIntyre isn’t in it, Joe Cruz (played by Joe Minoso) is about to have a rough day on the job.

This is also the penultimate episode for Season 12, likely setting up some storylines for Firehouse 51 to deal with on the season finale.

More news and notes from One Chicago

Here’s a breakdown of why stars have been missing from Chicago Fire. It has been very noticeable in recent episodes, especially with Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) having to take charge.

And here’s where Chief Boden has been. The father figure of Firehouse 51 has left a big hole in his absence, and he was only gone for a few days before his team lost Truck 81.

The final episode of Chicago P.D. featuring Tracy Spiridakos is coming soon. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but Intelligence is about to lose another cop. Here are images from the finale for Upton.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.