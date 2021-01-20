Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med taken off schedule

New episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will not be airing tonight on NBC.

Due to additional coverage for the presidential inauguration and a primetime special called Celebrating America, the One Chicago shows are getting pre-empted again.

This could be a tad disappointing to fans of the Chicago-based shows, especially since this is the second time that new episodes have been replaced by alternative programming in January alone.

Earlier in the month, NBC decided to continue showing footage of the drama taking place at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. and that meant postponing the episodes originally scheduled to air on January 6.

The schedule is going to get pushed back again, meaning new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will next air on Wednesday, January 27.

Med and Fire are completely off of NBC for January 20, with a repeat episode of P.D. from last season airing in the 10/9c time slot.

Below is a quick breakdown of what fans can expect over the next few weeks.

Updated Chicago Med schedule

January 27: Season 6, Episode 4 called In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission

February 3: Season 6, Episode 5 called When Your Heart Rules Your Head

Updated Chicago Fire schedule

January 27: Season 9, Episode 4 called Funny What Things Remind Us

February 3: Season 9, Episode 5 called My Lucky Day

Updated Chicago P.D. schedule

January 27: Season 8, Episode 4 called Unforgiven

February 3: Season 8, Episode 5 called In Your Care

Halstead was the only reason Upton needed to stay. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Y6fFJrSkEk — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 19, 2021

More news from the world of One Chicago

There is some interesting news coming from each of the three shows, as new cast members will be introduced over the coming weeks.

On the Chicago Med cast, a new doctor and a face from Ethan Choi’s past is going to be introduced soon in Season 6.

Some mysterious characters are also going to be joining the Chicago Fire cast soon. One of the showrunners teased viewers by revealing that they will bring chaos with them when it comes to the Brett and Casey relationship.

And it’s finally time to replace Vanessa Rojas on the Chicago P.D. cast. We will get to see someone new working with Intelligence as new Season 8 episodes debut this winter and spring.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.