Catherine Bell returns to NCIS: Los Angeles cast

Catherine Bell rejoins the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for the season 11 finale.

The L.A. season finale is going to reside in a new time slot on CBS, especially since it will finish a week later than NCIS: New Orleans this time. The finale for NOLA is on April 19.

But back to the special guest star — fans will get to see Catherine Bell on the small screen again. She surfaced during the Season 10 finale and then popped back up to begin Season 11 as well.

Why is Catherine Ball back on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

For the Season 11 finale, Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie (played by Bell) is going to ask the NCIS team for their help again on the April 26 episode.

A question arises about the death of a prisoner who had been in the hands of a SEAL team. MacKenzie needs help to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Sam (LL COOL J), Callen (Chris O’Donnell), and Roundtree (Caleb Castille) travel to Afghanistan to help out with the case, giving Sam a real opportunity to mentor Roundreee in the field.

Hopefully, this time Roundtree doesn’t nearly get blown up.

If you look up "parched" in the dictionary, you might see a picture of Sam Hanna 😂. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/kCFp0ibc9i — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) April 14, 2020

Mac goes from JAG to NCIS: Los Angeles cast

It has been a lot of fun to see the character of Mac continue the story arc of her character from JAG. The former show aired on CBS for years before it helped spawn the original NCIS.

From NCIS, CBS brought on a chapter in Los Angeles and then a new one in New Orleans. So, having a character from way back during the days of JAG appearing on an NCIS spin-off is pretty neat.

No, it doesn’t look like Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. (played by David James Elliott) will be along for the ride this time. But that’s okay, as the L.A. cast has become pretty large without too many extra guest stars needed now.

There are also some online rumors hinting at the possibility that Bell could become a more permanent part of the show, especially if they do decide to replace Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) as the head of the team.

With a lot of questions still floating around about whether or not Nell really left the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, it should not be surprising to anyone that there are now rumors about who might or might not join the show for Season 12 in the fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.