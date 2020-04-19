NCIS: Los Angeles season finale moved to new time on CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale has been moved on the CBS schedule, but the good news is that it will seem like a bonus episode for Season 11.

As we have previously reported, the current season is going to come to an end a bit earlier than usual because the network was not able to finish production on the final few episodes.

This could leave the show on a bit of a cliffhanger in regard to storylines that have been explored during Season 11.

Some of the unresolved storylines could include whether Nell really quit NCIS, who might take over for Hetty as leader of the team, if Sam is leaving L.A., if Nell and Eric will survive as a couple, and if Kensi and Deeks will have a child.

That’s a lot that could be left up in the air, but at least it should give the writers and producers a lot of material to work with if CBS orders up Season 12 of the Sunday night drama.

NCIS: Los Angeles season finale gets moved by CBS

But back to a very important piece of information that was recently revealed by CBS. The NCIS Season 11 finale is not going to air in its typical 9/8c time slot on Sunday nights.

Instead, CBS has moved NCIS Season 11, Episode 22 to 10/9c on Sunday, April 26. The final episode of the season is called “Code of Conduct” and it will follow two hours of God Friended Me that evening.

During the NCIS Season 11 finale, Sam, Callen, and Roundtree are going to be traveling to Afghanistan to help out a very recognizable guest star and it is going to tie things together with the NCIS Season 11 premiere.

The struggle is real. Agent Namazi is all of us trying to find that work/life balance. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/NVCII25M3d — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) April 17, 2020

A long wait before NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 return date?

Once the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 finale airs on April 26, it is going to be a long time until the next new episode of the show airs on CBS.

It’s still too early to guess at when the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 premiere might take place, especially given the fact that the network has not made an official announcement about bringing the show back.

We really hope that the improved NCIS: L.A. ratings will go a long way toward getting the show more years on the air, but we still need to wait until we hear that huge announcement from the network before we get too excited about fall 2020.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.