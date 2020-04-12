NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 finale will leave questions

The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 finale has nearly arrived — much earlier than fans, CBS, and the NCIS: L.A. cast would have preferred.

Due to the health situation around the country, the production of the show had to be cut short. The full episode order for the season will not be completed, meaning the real season finale didn’t even get filmed.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 finale date

The final episode of NCIS: L.A. Season 11 is set for Sunday, April 19. It’s going to be a bit of an event episode due to one of the guest stars, and it will bring a close to the current season of the show.

Unfortunately, that new episode — called “Murder of Crows” — was written as an episode that helps build up the season, rather than one that concludes it. It means there could be a lot of unresolved storylines.

We recently reported on one of those storylines that could have no true conclusion. The character of Nell Jones appears to have left the show, and she might not get a great send-off to conclude Season 11.

Actress Renée Felice Smith has always been a very fun addition to the show, but the NCIS family of shows have lost long-time characters in the past, so it should surprise any viewers.

Shoutout to everyone watching NCIS Los Angeles this week! The show is in the top spot for the most viewers! What season are you binge watching right now?? #NCISLA #SamHanna @NCISLA pic.twitter.com/BUOIzE73T7 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 4, 2020

Will NCIS: L.A. Season 12 answer questions?

With the abrupt NCIS: L.A. Season 11 finale, quite a few of the plot points from the current season could go unresolved.

We may not find out if Kensi and Deeks are going to have a child, the NCIS team may still have Hetty Lange as its leader, and the future of Agent Roundtree may be left undecided.

There are still two episodes left during Season 11, so some of those questions could still be answered, but having production unable to finish filming the last three episodes means a possible lack of answers.

If any of these storylines remain unresolved, some of them could get addressed during the NCIS: L.A. Season 12 premiere. Some character evolution could also take place during the hiatus, with viewers simply learning the outcome when the fall 2020 episodes begin.

It’s important that we also point out that CBS hasn’t announced more episodes. The latest NCIS: Los Angeles ratings have been really good, though, so we feel it’s only a matter of time before the show gets renewed.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.