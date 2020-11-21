Black Lightning Season 4 will be the end of the DC series on The CW

With Arrow finished and Supergirl ending after its next season, Black Lightning is the latest to fall as The CW starts to work out the future of its DC franchise.

Entertainment Weekly announced that Black Lightning Season 4 will be the final season for the superhero show on The CW.

Black Lightning Season 4 to be the finale

The CW announced on Friday that Black Lightning Season 4 will be the last for the DC Comics series.

“When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre,” showrunner Salim Akil said after the announcement. “Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture.”

However, this won’t mark the end.

Last week, The CW announced there was a new DC show in the works from Akil based on the Black Lightning character known as Painkiller (Jordan Calloway).

“While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller,” Akil said.

Much like Superman & Lois is replacing Supergirl in The CW lineup, there are hopes that Painkiller will replace Black Lightning. This could also include some characters from Black Lightning having a home once the new series starts.

Black Lightning Season 4 updates

The biggest update is that Black Lightning Season 4 has an official premiere date. The show will kick off its final season on Monday night, February 8, at 9/8c on The CW.

The third season could have been a perfect final point for Black Lightning, so getting a fourth season was just icing on the cake for fans of the show.

The third season ended with Black Lightning and his allies finally beating Gravedigger and rendering him powerless. This allowed a number of dominos to fall.

The government disbanded the ASA, which was trying to create supersoldiers. Congress also gave funding to create a new boarding school and put it in the hands of Jefferson Davis and Lynn.

It was a happily-ever-after end, but the twist is that Gravedigger is still alive and there is a new war about to start with Tobias Whale wanting to regain his seat in the Freeland underworld from Lala.

The final season should deal with the underworld and maybe see if Black Lightning can finally clean up his town.

Black Lightning Season 4 premieres on Monday, February 8 at 9/8c on The CW.