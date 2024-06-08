Big win for Mark Consuelos at the Daytime Emmy Awards

Live with Kelly and Mark has done something that had not happened since 2019, and for one of the hosts, it is also a first.

Kelly Ripa last won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series Host in 2019, when Ryan Seacrest was her partner on LIVE.

For the last year, the honor of being Kelly’s co-host has gone to Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who has done an outstanding job as LIVE’s co-host.

Mark was hesitant to join full-time and worried that working next to Kelly would hurt their marriage, but that seems like a needless worry now.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the ratings for Live with Kelly and Mark are spiking and have continued to do well since Mark took over for Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly and Mark shared in the Emmy win for Outstanding Talk Series Host and won against Kelly Clarkson this year, but surprisingly, they did not attend the award show.

Kelly and Mark learn of their win while in London

Kelly Ripa has won these awards several times and knows what it feels like to win and lose, which may have factored into her decision to skip the ceremony.

Since this was Mark’s first time being nominated in the Talk Show Series category, a win would be an incredible score for him, but alternatively, a loss would hurt, too.

Kelly and Mark found out they won the award while they were in London visiting their daughter, Lola Consuelos.

Kelly shared photos on her Instagram reels showing herself and Mark as they learned of their win.

Kelly shared that when Mark learned he had won his first Emmy in this category, the post was captioned,” Finding out he won an Emmy.”

Mark Consuelos found out he won an Emmy while in London. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Then, in such a glamorous fashion and wearing his nose guard that reduces snoring, Mark is pictured again looking happy. This one is captioned, “An American Emmy winner in London.”

Mark Consuelos won his Emmy while he was in London. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly also shared a photo of herself after learning of the big win

Another photo that Kelly shared is captioned, “She’s in denial that she won an Emmy.”

Kelly won this award the last time in 2019 and undoubtedly thought she would lose to Kelly Clarkson again since Kelly is also having a great year this year.

Kelly Ripa cannot believe she won an Emmy. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly and Mark probably had a better time in London with their precious daughter Lola than flying to California for an award show.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.