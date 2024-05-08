Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they received ‘warning’ over podcast episode

Former Good Morning America and GMA3 stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes decided to discuss a topic on their podcast that resulted in a warning.

The couple, removed from GMA3 in late 2022 and then terminated from ABC News in early 2023, has since moved on to podcasting at iHeartRadio.

While they have featured multiple discussions about their relationship after losing their jobs due to scandalous headlines, they also tackle some controversies or headlines they see.

In a recent episode, they discussed headlines about their former colleague, weatherman Rob Marciano, losing his job at ABC News.

More recently, they talked about another individual from ABC News losing their job.

“When we put our jackets on to walk out the door to come to the studio to record this episode of the podcast, Robach and I received a warning that we should not record this episode,” Holmes said, adding, “So welcome everybody, to this episode.”

Robach and Holmes discuss ABC News president’s exit from the network

During their podcast episode, Robach mentioned how many of her friends, family, and listeners thought they might feel “some sort of vindication now that Kim Godwin is gone.”

“That is not the case, and I want to make that very, very clear,” Robach stated.

Holmes said, “Kim Godwin is out as president of ABC News,” but added that her leaving the network didn’t come as a surprise to them.

While Holmes mentioned they’d received some texts suggesting “justice has been served,” he said that doesn’t match their feelings about it.

“I would say the best way to describe how I feel is sad. It’s sad when someone loses their job. It’s sad when someone leaves a profession they love for whatever reason. And given all that we’ve been through, it’s just sad that this is how the story ended. None of us wanted things to go the way they did,“ Robach said.

“And I think it just opens up that wound of, you know, what we had hoped could have been that wasn’t,” she said, adding, “And so, yes, when we were let go, it wasn’t that we wanted her to be let go, but you just saw how it was all unfolding. And you knew the sentiment in the building, and it’s a sad morning.”

According to Holmes, Godwin “was very central” to everything that happened with them and their situation at ABC News after their private romantic relationship became headline-making news.

Holmes mentioned that Godwin called them early in the morning on December 5, 2022, and told them “not to come to work.” After that, they never returned to GMA3 and were officially pulled from the series in January 2023.

They’ve moved on to podcasting since losing their jobs with ABC News. They officially launched Amy & T.J. in December 2023 to discuss their relationship, former jobs, and other hot topics.

Robach said the news of Godwin leaving ABC News brought back feelings of “sadness and frustration” that she experienced when she was told not to come to work and ultimately never returned to the network.

Godwin announced she was leaving ABC News with her ‘head held high’

In an Instagram post this past Monday, Godwin shared that she had decided to retire from broadcast journalism after working in various roles at all three networks.

“The last few lines are this…’I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success. #oneabcnews In faith and favor, Kim’ You’ll have to read the rest here. So very grateful. Jeremiah 29:11,” she wrote in her IG post’s caption.

In additional remarks from her announcement, Godwin detailed her previous career experiences and praised her team’s success at ABC News.

She stated that ABC News is “consistently No. 1 in all major live TV events, including, most recently, ‘Eclipse Across America,’ in partnership with National Geographic.”

“Beyond awards and ratings, our success is perhaps best measured in the people of ABC News. This is an exceptional team doing exceptional work- together,” Godwin said in her statement.

Godwin joined the network in 2021, succeeding James Goldston as president of ABC News. Prior to that, she worked with CBS for 14 years in several positions, including executive vice president of News.

Robach and Holmes reacted to Marciano’s firing

As mentioned, reports circulated last week about Robach and Holmes’s former colleague, Rob Marciano, getting fired from ABC News after 10 years.

Various reports surfaced speculating that colleagues at the network had complaints about working with Marciano or even got into heated arguments, which led to his firing.

On the May 2 episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast, they praised Marciano’s work, having worked with and known him for many years. They also said, “Nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion.”

“It’s a tough situation. We have walked down that road and it’s not an easy one,” Robach said, adding, “we know what it’s like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life.”