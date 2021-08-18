American Horror Stories finale spoilers: Episode 7 dives back into the Murder House as Ben Harmon returns

Promo image for Season 1 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

FX’s American Horror Stories was originally billed as standalone episodes that looked at various spooky myths and legends. However, the first two episodes, broken into two parts, took another look at Season 1 of American Horror Story.

Now, according to the cast listing clip released by AHS co-creator, Ryan Murphy, the American Horror Stories Season 1 finale will take another dive into the same topic.

Episode 7 synopsis

The title of Episode 7 of American Horror Stories is “Game Over.”

Initially, some viewers were predicting a video game theme. However, the synopsis for the episode was recently uploaded to the IMDb page for American Horror Stories and tells a different story.

“A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses.”

This gave fans further insight into what to expect for the Season 1 finale. Now, the cast list clip gives everyone even more detail thanks to the actor and character name reveals it contains.

Cast list announced for American Horror Stories finale

Shared to Ryan Murphy’s official Instagram account, the clip instantly lets viewers know that fan favorite, Dr. Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott), will definitely be appearing in Episode 7.

He was mentioned specifically in Episodes 1 (titled “Rubber (Wo)Man: Part One“) and 2 (“Rubber (Wo)Man: Part Two“), as a newly-dead therapist called Dr. Andi Grant (Merrin Dungay) hustled in to make her mark to the other ghosts in the house that also needed therapy.

Another blast from the past is by way of Adelaide “Addie” Langdon (Jamie Brewer), who was also featured in Season 1 of American Horror Story, then later returned in AHS: Coven.

Joining them will be newer faces associated with Murder House. Sierra McCormick as Scarlett will return, as will her girlfriend, Ruby (Kaia Gerber). Paris Jackson (as Maya) also returns, as does Ashley Martin Carter (Rowena), Valerie Loo (Valerie), and Selena Sloan (Erin).

Noah Cyrus joins the cast as Connie, Adam Hagenbuch (Dylan), Mercedes Mason (Michelle), Nicholas Bechtel (Rory), and Tom Lenk as Tim the Agent.

In addition, American Horror Stories’ IMDb page also lists Shane Carpenter as Infantata and Celia Finkelstein as Gladys.

So, as you can see, there is quite the line-up for the Season 1 finale of American Horror Stories.

As of yet, no trailer for the episode has been released, and FX tends to give very little by way of information ahead of time for each episode so viewers may have to wait until the episode airs on Hulu in order to find out more.

For those who are sad to see this new series conclude already, FX recently announced that the series has been renewed for a second season. In addition to this, Season 10 of American Horror Story premieres the following week.

American Horror Stories airs every Thursday night on FX on Hulu.