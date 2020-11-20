A Million Little Things recap: The problem with Eddie

A Million Little Things finally returned for the Season 3 premiere.

When we last saw Eddie, he had been hit by a car. He was crossing the street and talking on the phone at the time.

What he did not know was that someone in a red truck was watching him.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

That same man showed up across the street from his homecoming that occurred one month after he landed in the hospital.

This was the most telling and yet confusing information viewers were left to grapple with during last night’s premiere.

Regina and Rome are in a dark place on A Million Little Things

As for other aspects of the storyline on Tuesday?

Regina and Rome were still reeling. Of course, they were mighty concerned about their friend’s fate. They were also down about losing their baby to the adoptive mother.

As everything was coming down about Eddie, the couple received a call that a new baby was going to be born in a town not too far from their Boston home. That child was theirs to adopt.

Ultimately, this was not to be. Regina was still mourning the loss of the baby she was formerly told she could mother.

What about Gary and Darcy on A Million Little Things?

Gary and his new romance with Darcy seemed to be going just fine.

This couple had been having a mushy moment when Katherine alerted them about the terrible thing that happened.

Both were quick to join her at the hospital to wait for whatever news would transpire concerning Eddie’s accident.

However, later in the episode, Darcy overheard a conversation that bothered her. Gary was talking about his airport goodbye to Maggie, who was off to Oxford. But he never told his new girlfriend about his time with his old girlfriend.

The two talked it out, and afterward, the Gary and Darcy relationship stayed intact.

Maggie arrives in England on A Million Little Things

Maggie arrived at her new digs in Oxford, but she couldn’t pay the tab for the cab because she had not exchanged any British currency upon arrival.

To pay her taxi debt, she went into her abode to ask her flatmate for a loan.

In a mixup, she confused the person named Jamie with Jamie’s girlfriend. The two had just fought over an old girlfriend when Maggie entered the scene. She advised the crying woman to cut bait if she couldn’t trust her boyfriend.

The real Jamie was furious about this situation. He did, however, lend Maggie the money to pay the cabbie.

Katherine deals with unsavory details on A Million Little Things

Katherine was surrounded by her friends at the hospital. After a while, she nicely told the gang to leave.

Then, she received word from a hospital worker that Eddie’s toxicology results showed that he did not have alcohol or drugs in his system right after the accident took place.

She was so relieved yet so worried about her husband that the main nurse took pity on her.

Against hospital protocol, the kind nurse let Katherine and Gary in to see the injured party. Eddie was presumed to be in a comatose state, but when he put pressure on Gary’s hand, both of the visitors knew that this man was going to live.

Sadly, when their young son was allowed in the room after Eddie woke up, he jumped on his dad’s legs. Eddie did not feel that and soon everyone realized that the accident had caused some terrible harm. He was numb from the waist down and would need to live in a wheelchair.

Later, the couple and their son returned home to a surprise reception from their closest friends.

To cap things off, Eddie and Katherine renewed their marriage vows while Theo served as Best Man.

The aftermath of the Season 3 premiere of A Million Little Things

A lot of questions remained after the credits rolled.

Was Eddie due to have something bad happen?

Did karma suddenly become part of his story?

Will he finally be able to walk only to be run down by the man in the red truck?

Stay tuned.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.