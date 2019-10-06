The Young and the Restless spoilers: There’s a stabbing as the Newmans fight each other

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week teases that your favorite characters are in for big surprises and stunning upsets they didn’t see coming. One brash lady’s man gets kicked to the curb while another meets his match in an unlikely setting.

What in the world did Theo (Tyler Johnson) ever do to Devon (Bryton James)? Maybe he’s just mad at the world and wants to take out his anger on everyone else. He is still in shock over seeing Amanda (Mishael Morgan) who looks just like Hilary, and in turn, he is turning on those around him.

Devon may have lost his fortune, but he’s also losing employees as well. Next week, he informs a gobsmacked Theo that his ego has become a serious liability and bans him from all things with the name Hamilton-Winters on it.

This feeds right into the new direction TPTB are taking the character, having redeemed him last week with both Lola (Sasha Calle) and Summer (Hunter King).

What’s next for him after he’s been banned from the corporate world? Maybe he can be Lola’s dishwasher or Summer’s butler!

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) may not be dead, but his portrait sure is.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) no doubt got the short end of the stick after he faked his death. She was jailed, and next up, she gets more jaw-dropping news courtesy of her father.

Poor Victoria is left reeling by his unexpected words and takes a knife to his infamous portrait that has been hanging out at Newman Enterprises for decades.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) does what nobody else wants to do, hang out with Adam (Mark Grossman). She tracks him down to his old haunt and corners him at a poker table.

Red wants to gamble, and Adam isn’t sure he can afford her proposition. Together these two could do major damage in Genoa City, especially where Victor is concerned.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.