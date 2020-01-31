The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lola and Kyle fight, Amanda faces her past, and romance blossoms

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a troubled marriage, dealing with the past, and romance is in the air for one couple.

Life in Genoa City is heating up just in time for February sweeps. The daytime drama is pulling out all the stops, with storylines that will keep fans on the edge of their seats all month long.

One relationship is tested and another blossoms

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) continue to struggle to make their marriage work. They are only newlyweds, but the couple is already questioning if it was much too soon. A disagreement will further push them apart. Waiting in the wings is, of course, Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson), who each have their own agenda when it comes to Kola.

Kyle is hiding his kiss with Summer from Lola. Theo knows about their smooch, though, and he will, no doubt, use it to his advantage. When the secret kiss comes out, it will change the dynamic of Lola and Kyle’s marriage forever. The love quadrangle is about to get a lot more complicated.

On a happier note, Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) budding romance blossoms, despite Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) best efforts to come between them. Sparks fly between Abby and Chance, who begin to realize the relationship is not as casual as they both initially intended.

Don’t count Phyllis out. She has a knack for not giving up until she gets what she wants. Right now, she has her sights set on Chance, and she is not going to let Abby of all people get in her way.

Time to face the music

A not so blast from Amanda’s past pops up in Genoa City. Since the news broke that Christian Keyes was cast as Ripley Turner, Amanda’s ex, it is a safe bet that Ripley is the person from her past. The legal eagle is not going to be happy Ripley is in town.

Along with dealing with her past, Amanda will hear some disturbing news that will rock her to her core. It could have to do with her friendship with Billy (Jason Thompson). Victor (Eric Braeden) did discover the two are hanging out thanks to his private investigator snapping photos of them together.

Speaking of Victor, he lets Billy have it. The Newman patriarch puts Billy on notice for the way he has been treating Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victor is extremely protective of his family, especially his daughter. Billy leaving was the last straw for Victor, who will make sure Victoria is not hurt again.

It is going to be an exciting week on the soap opera. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.