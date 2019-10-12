The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Shauna closes in on Ridge and Steffy finally talks to Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that next week is going to be about Shauna (Denise Richards) trying to get the prize she set her eyes on a few weeks ago. This is going to be a troubling situation for Bridge, especially if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) starts enjoying the attention she is willing to give him.

Now that the Logan women know that Flo (Katrina Bowden) is Katie’s (Heather Tom) donor, things are going to get hairy. Remember that road to redemption that was hinted? Well, it may not be as easy as Shauna thought it would be. This was her idea and the agenda behind it was solely based on the gratitude she expected, but is that how this will play out?

With Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) spitting mad that Ridge spent the night with Shauna and now learning that Flo saved Katie, what is she going to do? It was not a warm reception when they learned what their nemesis had done. Things may turn around, but it could take a while.

November sweeps are on the horizon, and pairing Shauna with Ridge may not be the worst idea The Bold and the Beautiful writers have had. In the video preview, it doesn’t look like he is protesting her advances next week. Will these two have a steamy hookup that will turn more of their family’s lives upside down?

Also, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be getting more time. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been wondering where she has been, and now, she will be front and center. Of course, Liam (Scott Clifton) will be there to see Kelly and the two will discuss how to move forward. It is still a very tense situation as Steffy lost the little girl she thought was her daughter, and now Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam are raising her because she was their Beth.

Things are going to be chaotic next week on The Bold and the Beautiful and viewers won’t want to miss a single minute of it!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.