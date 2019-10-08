The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Shauna go too far?

Shauna (Denise Richards) on The Bold and the Beautiful just gave new meaning to the word bloodlust in terms of her intentions toward the Logans and Forresters. The question is, did she go too far to be redeemed?

Insisting your reluctant daughter pony up a kidney for a bit of acceptance is rather bold, or is it?

Shauna and Flo (Katrina Bowden) went from rags to riches in the bat of a false eyelash this year. Lo and behold, Flo turned out to be Storm Logan’s daughter. She was welcomed to the family with open arms and both mother and daughter were rolling in gravy and biscuits, with Flo paired with Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Shauna reunited with her bestie, Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Then a shocking truth came out which left both on the other side of the fence. Flo was involved in stealing Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby, and the moment of truth cost these two everything. Now, there is a way to make amends.

No, not by baking a cake, but by offering up one of Flo’s vital organs!

The only problem is, it’s Shauna who’s doing the offering, and for a rather unseemly reason. She doesn’t tell Flo that she will be a good person and she’s not looking to make a quick buck. But, she is insisting that Flo carve up her body to get in good with the family again, and also as a way to get back in Wyatt’s good graces. What about saving Katie’s (Heather Tom) life?!

For her part, Flo wonders about the dangers of surgery and doesn’t think that her kidney would be welcome anyway. “This could change everything for you,” insists Shauna. What about poor Katie?!

Up until now, Shauna has seemed like a giggling, jiggling, harmless gold digger.

Has her latest stunt changed everything?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.