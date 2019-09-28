The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Shauna and Ridge are exposed and Brooke blows up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Shauna’s (Denise Richards) interest in Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wouldn’t die easily, but it is way more complicated than that. There is much more going on in her mind than in his.

Adding Shauna into the fold earlier this year was questioned by The Bold and the Beautiful viewers. Flo (Katrina Bowden) could have been a stand-alone character without much history, but instead, they brought her mom into town and wrote her as an old friend of Quinn’s (Rena Sofer).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge still aren’t seeing eye to eye about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). She wants him out of her house and life. After their blowout fight that sent Ridge to drink himself silly, he ended up in bed with Shauna. Now, they are keeping a secret, and it is about to blow up big time!

In The Bold and the Beautiful video spoiler, Shauna is seen obsessing over Ridge. Flo asks if she has a thing for married men and she admits that she does. Of course, that surprises no one! She is dead set on getting Ridge into her arms and her bed, but he isn’t ready to walk away from Brooke just yet.

Things get heated when Brooke finds out that Ridge spent the night with Shauna when he didn’t come home. While it is unclear how she found out, speculation is that Thomas’ friend spilled the beans to him and he is all too happy to throw it in his step-mom/mother-in-law’s face. He is plotting against the Logan women and this tidbit of information could be the way to destroy them from the top down.

Los Angeles will be turned upside down as the Logans and Forresters become intertwined after the secret between Ridge and Shauna is exposed. Who did the dirty deed and told Brooke?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.