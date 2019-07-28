The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam tells Steffy ‘Beth is alive’

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can rejoice as the end is near in the baby swap saga. Beth is alive and has been masquerading around as Phoebe.

Last week, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) spilled the beans that “Beth is alive” in front of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). Now, all of the pieces will fall together, and hopefully, this mess will end soon.

In the new The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoiler video, a lot is going on. It replays Douglas telling Hope that her daughter is alive, but so much more is happening.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) can be seen telling Hope that Beth is dead as she has a look of horror and extreme grief on her face.

Liam is seen watching and overhearing a conversation between Thomas and Douglas. It looks like he puts the pieces together and realizes that the secret his enemy has been keeping is that his little girl is alive.

At one point, Liam is seen telling Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about the news as she looks stunned.

The Bold and the Beautiful Airs Weekdays on CBS It’s the moment everyone has hoped for, and it is EPIC! 💥 You won’t want to miss a minute this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Posted by The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, July 26, 2019

Flo (Katrina Bowden) has been in the thick of this baby mess. She went along with Reese’s (Wayne Brady) sick plot, and now, she is a culprit in it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video appears to show Flo talking to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), confirming that Beth is alive.

Rumors have been circulating that the reveal will happen on August 6, but that has yet to be confirmed. It is plausible though.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been anxiously waiting for this dreadful storyline to be over with and for the fallout to happen so that recovering can begin.

So many characters have been affected by this storyline and many of them will never be the same. Flo will have to face everyone she lied to, but Wyatt (Darin Brooks) may be the hardest person to look at.

Of course, Steffy is going to be crushed to learn the little girl she has been raising as her own belongs to frenemy, Hope. Liam has been helping to raise his daughter, and this week, the little girl calls him “dada.”

Keep in mind, this storyline could drag out through August. It was revealed that a new doctor was coming when Vincent Irizarry was cast. Assuming he is a part of this, it will carry on through the end of the month.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.