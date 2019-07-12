General Hospital spoilers for next week: Shiloh is desperate, Drew and Jason join forces, and Lulu is on a mission

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that there’s a lot of ferocity going down in town, while a couple of frenemies make nice.

This week saw a ton of scandalous action take place, from Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) return to Liesl’s (Kathleen Gati) near-drowning to Friz’s celebration.

How can all of that possibly be topped? It will take some effort, but in Port Charles anything is possible, beginning with the stunning reconciliation of Drew (Billy Miller) and Jason (Steve Burton).

Oscar (Garren Stitt) wanted these two to make peace and they come through for him. Now, if they can work another miracle and fix what ails Kim (Tamara Braun) the angels would sing.

Maybe Julian (William deVry) can fix Kim. Then again, no. She needs major help, and he’s in the thick of the baby swap mess. Still, he finds time to try and speak some sense to her, but will it stick?

Heaven help us if Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her shrink hook up! Here’s a great idea — Kim needs help, Neil (Joe Flanigan) is a helper, let’s put these two needy doctors together and let Julexis do their thing.

What kind of week would it be without shocks on a soap? General Hospital delivers when Sam (Kelly Monaco) surprises Jason and Cam (William Lipton) surprises Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

In the meantime, Lulu (Emme Rylan) is a busy lady after her latest hunky hook-up. Did you catch her date with Dustin (Mark Lawson)? It remains to be seen if he’s the one who can replace Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) in her heart. Next week, she asks for Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) help and it could lead to a life-altering turn of events.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) may be an imposter, but she’s nobody’s fool. Spoilers tease that she makes a major announcement. Will she finally come clean about her masquerade?

Friday’s cliffhanger promises to be full of bombshells. Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is more dangerous than ever. He does something despicable, even for him. Could it involve Kristina (Lex Ainsworth)? She gets quite a fright, and nothing is scarier than a determined Shiloh!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.