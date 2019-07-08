General Hospital spoilers: Friz wedding is the celebration of the summer

General Hospital’s video spoiler for the week reveals that the time has finally come for a long-awaited wedding celebration. Of course, there will be toasts and merriment, but will there also be scandal and unexpected drama? You bet there will as it wouldn’t be a soap celebration without bombshells and a bevy of angsty moments!

The setting for Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco’s (Roger Howarth) wedding is beautiful and elegant and the guests are dressed to the nines. That would include Scott (Kin Shriner) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman), Julian (William deVry), Kim (Tamara Braun) and even Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) the supreme queen of surprise! Scott and Bobbie seem to have gotten over the awkwardness of his out of the blue proposal while Kim has some apologizing to do.

We don’t want to give too many surprises away, but you definitely do not want to miss the incredibly sweet moment when Liz’s sons serenade the happy couple.

We can tell you that at one point Brad (Parry Shen) panics and Bobbie is stunned by the events that unfold.

Let’s just say that someone ends up in the water, and not by choice. Maybe having the wedding reception on the Haunted Star was not the best decision?

And of course, it wouldn’t be sudsy nuptials without the intrusion of a surprise guest who leaves mouths gaping.

Who is the mystery gatecrasher who has one guest crying out, “Oh my God!”

Be sure to tune in and find out!

But wait, there’s more! This week the reading of Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) will will take place. His loved ones gather to remember the teen in a somber mood and get ready to hear what the thoughtful young man had to say at the end of his too-short life. But something will happen that no one saw coming. Will it alter lives forever?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.