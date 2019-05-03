General Hospital spoilers for next week: Robert is steamed, Lucas needs help, and Jax is back

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap reveal that lots of unintended and unexpected consequences follow in the wake of the tragic death of Oscar (Garren Stitt).

Fans were seemingly unanimous in their opinion that the teen’s death was an oh-so-sad but well-written farewell. For a moment, it appeared that hope might be on the horizon, but in the end, the horrible reality we knew was coming took over.

So many lives are affected by Oscar’s passing, especially Joss’ (Eden McCoy). Next week her beloved dad, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) will return to help her grieve. Jax exited General Hospital back in August 2017, and Rademacher was last seen in daytime on The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester.

Jax’s appearance will no doubt affect CarSon as well. They are in the midst of becoming parents again, so Sonny (Maurice Benard) may not be too happy to have Candy Boy back in town. He does have a happy moment when he and Mike (Max Gail) share a special experience together.

The Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) Express chugs along next week. Is Lucy (Lynn Herring) really this dense? She has fallen hook, line, and sinker for Ava (Maura West) and Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) con, which puts her on a par with delusional Ryan!

Another Port Charles evil-doer gets his comeuppance! Look for Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) to continue to dig in deeper over Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and his antics. For his part, Sonny must come to an unwelcome conclusion.

In the meantime, Valerie (Paulina Bugembe) has some wise words about the Dawn of Day mess. Speaking of which, is Brad (Parry Shen) getting in too deep? Next week, Lucas (Ryan Carnes) has cause for concern.

What has got cool as a cucumber Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) hot under the collar? We thought he was chill with Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn’s (Michael Easton) romance, but maybe not so much?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.