General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina makes a move, Laura stops Peter, and accident fallout continues

General Hospital spoilers reveal there are bumpy times ahead in Port Charles. As many of the town residents are reeling from the fatal car accident, others are planning their sweet revenge.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is about to make a big move. She discovered Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) ring under Ava’s (Maura West) bed. It appeared that a lightbulb went off in her head, and partnering up with the town outcast may be her best bet. Will these two strong women take down two Cassasdine men with one stone?

It looks like progress will be made on FrankenDrew (Roger Howarth). He has agreed to undergo the procedure with Andre (Anthony Montgomery). General Hospital spoilers reveal that Franco will return, but will it be all of him? Things may not go exactly as planned, which may cause some distress for those who love him, including Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Scotty (Kin Shriner).

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will be back on screen again next week. She is enjoying driving Sam (Kelly Monaco) wild while they are sharing a cell. Now that she has learned about the accident that Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) were in and that Michael (Chad Duell) is taking care of Wiley, things are about to get interesting!

Lucas is still in bad shape. His condition isn’t improving and his family is concerned he may not make it. It was confirmed that Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is headed back to General Hospital, likely to help with his case. Will Lucas be able to pull through, and if so, what will the accident have done to his memory?

A confrontation is going to change the course of some actions. Laura (Genie Francis) is going to stop Peter (Wes Ramsey). Will this lead to some trouble between him and Maxie (Kirsten Storms)? There have been rumors that his misdeeds will come back to haunt him, so this could be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Be sure to tune in next week to see what happens in Port Charles and which residents will get exactly what they deserve.

