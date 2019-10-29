Days of our Lives spoilers: Sneaky Claire returns for Halloween mischief

Jordan doesn’t need any help tricking Days of our Lives residents this Halloween, but she’s about to get some reinforcement from a fellow vixen. Will her friend be riding a broom?

At the moment, Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) is in hot water for poisoning her little boy’s birthday party cupcakes. Luckily, she spared baby David!

She did manage to poison one partygoer, just not the intended victim. Poor Rafe (Galen Gering) fell violently ill after eating the treat meant for Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Oops!

It’s unclear if, or when, the boom drops on Jordan for her evil-doing. At the moment, the worst she can be accused of is being a lousy cook as Ciara did have an upset tummy and dizziness after eating her cupcake. Which sounds more like morning sickness symptoms, which could lead to a whole different November sweeps plot!

In the meantime, Jordan has not loosened her hold on trying to get revenge on Ciara—her grip on reality has loosened though. Which means that having a more lucid partner in crime could come in handy. We’re not sure that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) qualifies for this role, but it looks like she’s the one tapped to fill it.

We last saw Claire in the flesh in early July, when she took off for rehab. She tried to burn poor Ciara alive in a cabin fire, so if the therapy hasn’t taken, she would presumably be the perfect person to help Jordan in her queasy quest.

She did appear as an apparition to Haley (Thia Megia) later in July, but now we’ve got to wonder if Claire had escaped that time.

This time, explosive show spoilers reveal that Jordan suggests to Claire that they act like witches and run amok in Salem! What could go wrong?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.