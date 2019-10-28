Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Ciara pregnant?

Days of our Lives fans could soon be invited to a shotgun wedding if a certain young vixen is pregnant. Cin has hardly spent a minute apart since Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) recent near brush with death. Could she have a bun in the oven?

That scenario is a whole lot better than having one of Jordan’s (Chrishell Hartley) cupcakes in her mouth!

Last week, the half-backed Jordan had revenge on her mind when she whipped up a batch of birthday cupcakes for her son David’s first birthday party. Unbeknownst to the guests, however, one little cake had an extra ingredient—poison!

Jordan intended the extra special treat to be for Ciara, but instead, Rafe (Galen Gering) ate the tainted snack and fell seriously ill.

Still, it appeared at first that Jordan’s plan had worked. After chowing down on the birthday goodies, Ciara began complaining of light medical symptoms and excused herself to go home. At that point, Jordan looked like the cat that ate the canary.

It soon became clear however that Ciara was only mildly ill while Rafe was the one sickened by poison. Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!

Ciara’s reaction begs the question, what caused her ailment? She said she felt lightheaded among other things, and given her extracurricular activities with Ben, she most certainly could be pregnant.

Wouldn’t this throw a wrench into Jordan’s plan to neutralize her enemy? Would she try to harm Ciara at the expense of hurting her niece or nephew?

Anything is possible in the coming days as it’s known that DOOL will undergo a groundbreaking transformation by daytime drama standards.

The entire town of Salem will take a giant step forward in time, resulting in unforeseen surprises and stunning changes.

The show has been tight-lipped and kept the details of how the story unfolds close to the vest.

This means that one day Ciara may have morning sickness, and the next day she could be a mother to a new infant!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.