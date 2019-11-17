Who plays Gamma on The Walking Dead? Whisperers member is creepy

Gamma is a new character on The Walking Dead cast for Season 10. She first appeared in Episode 2 of the new season, where a lot of backstories were given for the leaders of the Whisperers.

Gamma’s appearance in the episode titled We Are the End of the World definitely shows what she is capable of as a member of the Whisperers.

She also endeared herself to Alpha when she sacrificed her sister to save the leader.

That move seems to have given Alpha more trust in Gamma, leading to Alpha tasking Gamma with helping to contaminate the water system for Alexandria.

It has led to a lot of people getting sick and it gets even worse for the survivors during the episode titled Open Your Eyes.

Her efforts are going to be addressed even further during that new episode, for which we have a number of spoilers available if anyone wants to really read ahead.

Is Gamma already catching onto Alpha's mind tricks? #TWD pic.twitter.com/Nh52SxyZro — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 17, 2019

Who plays Gamma on The Walking Dead cast?

The character of Gamma is played by actress Thora Birch on The Walking Dead cast. She joined the show in Season 10 and may have been immediately recognizable to a lot of viewers.

But it may not have been obvious what films or TV shows she has appeared in.

Birch is best known for all of the movies she starred in as a kid. She played the young daughter of Harrison Ford’s character (Jack Ryan) in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger.

She was also the little girl in Hocus Pocus.

As she got a bit older, Birch appeared as the daughter of Kevin Spacey’s character in American Beauty and she co-starred with Scarlet Johannson in Ghost World.

Moving forward, Thora Birch will appear as Gamma in most of the Season 10 episodes for The Walking Dead that are left on the schedule.

Her role is slowly increasing with each episode and that should only continue during the war with the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.