Who is Sam Smith on Big Brother 21 cast? Truck driver is bold

Sam Smith has joined the Big Brother 21 cast for summer 2019. He is one of 16 houseguests brought in to compete for a $500,000 cash prize. Does Sam have what it takes to make it to the end?

CBS revealed the full BB21 cast list on Monday. This announcement took place before former houseguest Jeff Schroeder hosted pre-show interviews with the new contestants. It was a great chance to get to know them all.

Joining Sam is an exciting group of people, which includes a Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer, a social media influencer, and a brand-new college graduate.

Who is Sam Smith on Big Brother 21 cast?

There are a lot of jokes people can make about a truck driver joining the BB21 cast, including Sam attempting to cruise through the season. He is from Pennsylvania and calls himself outgoing, bold, and comical.

This outgoing truck driver hopes to cruise through #BB21 by emulating @DerrickL’s steady gameplay… unless his emotions become a bump in the road. Meet #BBSam now: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z pic.twitter.com/U9MoIyLPoD — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

Sam appeared to be already missing his wife and kids during the interview. He referenced what could happen if he is away from his family for too long and that the audience could be in for some tears from him this summer.

He later noted that at least his family can see him every day through the live feeds, even if he isn’t able to interact with them.

Regarding the pet peeves that he will have to deal with in the house, Sam is worried about nitpicking if other houseguests are messy. He may need to be messy just to fit in.

When is Big Brother 2019 starting?

According to the schedule revealed by CBS, the first summer 2019 episode is on a Tuesday. The two-night season premiere will air at 8/7c on June 25-26, with each episode limited to just one hour.

Sam Smith is going to try to make it all the way to the end and get named the Big Brother 21 winner. Can he do it? Make sure to tune in to find out.

Big Brother returns with new episodes on CBS during summer 2019.