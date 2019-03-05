What will Riverdale do without Luke Perry?

Luke Perry originated the role of Fred Andrews on Riverdale. He has been a part of The CW series since the beginning and with Season 3 still airing, there are so many questions about what will happen to Fred.

Last week, news broke that the actor had been rushed to the hospital after what was assumed to be a massive stroke. His rep confirmed he was under observation in the hospital and no further updates were given until yesterday when it was announced that Luke Perry passed away at the age of 52.

Riverdale suspends production in the wake of Luke Perry’s death

After the news spread that Luke Perry had passed, Riverdale decided to suspend production for the day. It was reported that prior to the stroke last week, Luke Perry had been seen filming on the Warner Bros. lot.

Several of his co-stars posted tributes about Luke Perry in the wake of his passing. He acted like the father on set to the younger generation of kids including KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes.

He was also joined by other well-known names among the adults including Skeet Ulrich, Molly Ringwald, Mark Consuelos, and Madchen Amick.

I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 4, 2019

The Riverdale fandom mourned the loss of Luke Perry as well, paying tribute to him as Fred Andrews.

What will Riverdale do with Fred Andrews?

Right now, Fred Andrews will either have to be recast or written out. With Season 3 almost over, there is no way to know which direction the writers will go.

Talk about Riverdale and Fred Andrews hasn’t come to the forefront yet, especially with Luke Perry’s death happening just yesterday.

At some point, Riverdale will likely make an announcement about their intentions for the character of Fred Andrews. Until then, everything is just speculation.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on the CW network.