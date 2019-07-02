What time does Big Brother come on tonight? Here’s what days it is on and when

Big Brother 21 has aired three episodes so far for the summer 2019 season. A lot has already been covered, but there is still a lot of pre-taped footage for producers to show the CBS audience.

During the Sunday night episode, the Nomination Ceremony was finally shown. It was revealed that Head of Household Christie Murphy had nominated Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III for eviction.

A new challenge was also presented to the Big Brother 21 cast, as they played their first Whacktivity Competition (impure durian anyone?). Ovi Kabir won a secret power that will allow him to nullify a future Nomination Ceremony.

What days and time does Big Brother come on?

The current Big Brother 2019 schedule has episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights. It means that Big Brother is on tonight, with the July 2 episode beginning at 8/7c on CBS.

Episode 4 will primarily focus on the Power of Veto. The episode will begin with a recap of what has taken place so far this summer and work toward the Week 1 Veto Competition.

By the end of the night, the first Veto Ceremony will be shown and the final nominees for eviction will be on the block. It’s an important episode, especially since Kathryn and Cliff know that their time in the game is at risk of coming to an end.

Big Brother 21 schedule

After the Power of Veto is revealed on July 2, the next episode of the show will be on Wednesday night (July 3). That is when the first Eviction Ceremony of the young season will take place.

Two Houseguests went on the block while another gained a secret advantage in the game. Catch up now: https://t.co/mDopXAbLIG #BB21 pic.twitter.com/5oBWWmIn4p — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 1, 2019

A lot has been taking place on the CBS live feeds, so many fans are curious about what is going to be shown during the next few episodes. That includes a lot of drama and possible showmances that have been blooming.

Make sure to tune in on Tuesday night to find out what happens next on Big Brother.

Big Brother 21 currently has CBS episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights.